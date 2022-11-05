Santi Aldama with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/04/2022
Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/04/2022
Celtics big man Al Horford had a measured take when asked how he felt about the reports of Ime Udoka being in line to take the Nets' head coach job.
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
The Warriors will rest four starters for the final contest of their five-game road swing on Friday against the Pelicans.
As the Warriors look to snap a four-game skid Friday, theyll be without four of their starting players.
Steve Kerr sat four All-Stars in New Orleans, depriving fans who had hoped to see them. He did, however, propose a solution.
Multiple fights erupted in Thursday night's Bruins-Rangers game after Trent Frederic got demolished by Braden Schneider with a huge hit inside the blue line.
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
As the Eagles moved toward the end zone for a touchdown that would tie Thursday night’s game at seven in the first quarter, Philadelphia got closer to the goal line when center Jason Kelce pulled running back Kenneth Gainwell forward at the end of the play. It should have drawn a flag. It didn’t. Prior [more]
Bucks, Suns and Cavaliers look good with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell, but what’s up with the Warriors?
It's just seven games, but Mitchell looks like the best trade of the summer so far.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr outlined why he would like to see the replay review go away.
Aaron Judge is the New York Yankees' homegrown superstar, their version of Buster Posey, and the pressure to bring him back as a free agent is enormous.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Earlier in this postseason, when everything seemed to break the Phillies' way, the ball would have clanged off Chas McCormick's glove. But everything is not breaking the Phillies' way anymore and you can feel the tide turning. By Jim Salisbury
The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road with a loss in Orlando on Thursday.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. ''Ray Guy was a football player who punted,'' the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
Dave Butz, a massive defensive tackle who played 16 seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 72. The 6-foot-7, 291-pound Butz was the heaviest player in the NFL when he arrived as the fifth overall pick in the 1973 NFL draft, and he would make an enormous impact throughout his NFL career. [more]
Even though James Wiseman is off to a slow start this season, Steve Kerr certainly hasnt given up on the former No. 2 overall pick.
DETROIT (AP) Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint. The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
The defending champions sit at 3-6, on a four-game losing streak, with those losses coming to teams with a combined record of 11-24.