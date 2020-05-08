Santana Moss thinks the Redskins 'stole one' in fourth-rounder Antonio Gandy-Golden

The Redskins ended up with one of the biggest steals of the 2019 NFL Draft when they selected Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin with the 76th overall pick. As a rookie, he accounted for nearly half of the team's receiving touchdowns and came just nine yards short from breaking the franchise's rookie receiving yards record.

A year later, longtime Burgundy and Gold wideout Santana Moss believes the Redskins could have also found a steal in this year's draft with another pass-catcher.

"I think we still stole one this year," Moss said during the Redskins Schedule Release Live show on Thursday. "When you look at [Antonio] Gandy-Golden, I have high hopes for him."

Washington selected Gandy-Golden in the fourth-round of this year's draft, as he was the 18th wideout taken in a loaded class. While Gandy-Golden may not have gone to a Power Five school, all the pass-catcher did during his time at Liberty was produce.

As a junior in 2018, Gandy-Golden turned in an incredible 71-catch, 1,037-yard campaign during 2018. During his final year with the Flames, he finished with 79 catches that accounted for nearly 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The bigger the stakes became, the more the wideout produced. Liberty played three Power Five schools during Gandy-Golden's senior season; he finished with a total of 17 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

"I really think that we got the diamond in the rough," Moss said. "I heard some NFL execs talking draft day saying 'The Redskins stole one.'"

Coming from a smaller school like Liberty, Moss believes Gandy-Golden will enter Redskins Park with a chip on his shoulder and ready to prove himself.

"When you line up against somebody, your main goal is to dominate," Moss said. "I think that kid coming in there and is humble enough to know he has a job to do. I think he's hungry enough to go out there and make a difference."

At 6-foot-4, Gandy-Golden is already one of the tallest wide receivers on the Redskins roster. Moss believes the Liberty product has the size and skill set to line up at multiple spots on the field.

"Just to see what he can do, it's going to be amazing just to see where we can line this guy up at," Moss said. "I'm already thinking outside the box."

