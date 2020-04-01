Santana Moss has a fantastic story about a time Sean Taylor blasted him at practice

Back when Santana Moss was a star for the Redskins, the pass catchers and defenders had an agreement that the two sides would "protect each other" in practice.

That meant that the team's most important players would only thud during drills and live reps, as opposed to full-on hit each other. One day, though, someone apparently violated that rule, and Moss was on the wrong end of it.

"I remember going for a ball across the middle, and the way I landed - I was hit from behind - and the way I landed, I landed on my face," Moss told NBC Sports Washington recently. "I assumed I had to be hit pretty hard."

Moss was the franchise's best weapon for the majority of his tenure with Washington, so he was quite surprised someone would have the gall to deliver such a blow to him during a midweek session. Then, he figured out who did it.

"I got up, and it was Sean," Moss explained. "So, I'm like, 'What the hell?' I threw the ball down and I pushed him. And he was like, 'Come on, 'Tana, it was all chest.' And he laughed, because he knew I was going to be hot."

The wideout was extra hurt that Taylor, his very close friend, turned out to be the hitter in question. Taylor, however, maintained he didn't actually get that physical on the play. But Moss remained eager to get his hands on some video proof so he could prove the safety was wrong.

"I rushed to get back to meetings because I wanted to see how he hit me," Moss said. "Folks were trying to tell me, 'Whatever you felt was different from what we saw.' And I got into the meeting room and the guy didn't even try to touch me. He basically was trying to go over my head for the ball and my back touched his chest, but that's just how hard of a guy he was."

Afterward, Moss went to apologize to Taylor. Moss felt like he had been blasted, but the tape showed that the collision was more of a simple bump in the end.

"He wasn't even mad that I was mad at him," Moss remembered. "He almost laughed about it."

Moss wasn't the first receiver to not enjoy an interaction with Taylor in the middle of the field, and he definitely wasn't the last, either. Happy 37th birthday, Sean.

NBC Sports will be featuring Sean Taylor in an episode of their new podcast series, Sports Uncovered, which will be available on all podcast platforms in June.

