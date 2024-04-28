Advertisement

Santana homers again as Twins rout Angels 16-5

DOUG PADILLA
  Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana gestures while running the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana gestures while running the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro is congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro is congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Tommy Watkins during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Tommy Watkins during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff, right, slides home past Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss to score on a double by Edouard Julien during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff, right, slides home past Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss to score on a double by Edouard Julien during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto loses his helmet while running to first after grounding out to Minnesota Twins shortstop Willi Castro during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto loses his helmet while running to first after grounding out to Minnesota Twins shortstop Willi Castro during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
  Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward can't catch the ball on a double by Minnesota Twins' Edouard Julien, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. Two runs scored. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
    Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward can't catch the ball on a double by Minnesota Twins' Edouard Julien, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. Two runs scored. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a home run in his third consecutive game and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins scored 10 times over the first four innings to extend their winning streak to six with a 16-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers also hit home runs and Edouard Julien had three hits and three RBIs as the Twins improved to 7-1 following a five-game losing streak that included a three-game sweep by the Baltimore Orioles.

Twins starter Chris Paddack (2-1) wobbled a bit by giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk but went five innings.

Joe Adell hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Angels, who lost for the eighth time in their past nine games. Los Angeles starter Jose Soriano (0-4) gave up four runs with three walks over a season-low 1 2/3 innings. He has walked 11 batters over his last three starts.

Outfielder Aaron Hicks pitched the ninth inning for the Angels, giving up Jeffers's two-run homer.

The Twins loaded the bases three batters into the game but scored just once on Kepler's walk. Alex Kirilloff, Julien and Trevor Larnach each drove in runs in the second inning for a 4-0 lead.

Santana had an RBI double in a three-run third inning and hit a three-run homer in the fourth for a 10-4 lead.

Adell’s third home run of the season for the Angels, a two-run shot, came in the second inning. He added an RBI single in the third.

Kepler hit a home run in the sixth inning and Julien had a two-run double off the top of the wall in left-center during a three-run seventh.

The Twins won a road series over the Angels for the first time since a three-game sweep in 2019.

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: RHP Jhoan Duran (oblique) had two strikeouts over two innings during a rehab appearance for Triple-A St. Paul, throwing five of his 15 pitches at 100 mph or more.

Angels: 3B Miguel Sanó was out of the lineup against his former team with left knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Pablo Lopez (1-2, 4.39 ERA) will look to improve on a 5.49 ERA over his last four starts on Sunday.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (3-1, 2.12 ERA) is out to rebound from his worst start of the season when he gave up four runs Monday to the Orioles.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB