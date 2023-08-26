Santaluces Statement: Chiefs pound Pahokee in Week 1 blowout

LANTANA — The Pahokee team bus pulled into the Santaluces High parking lot leaking oil Friday night. The fire department and police needed to be called.

It was a foreshadow of what was to come at Chiefs Stadium as Santaluces exploded on Pahokee’s leaky defense, pounding the proud program from “The Muck’’ in the season opener.

The Chiefs built a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and routed the Blue Devils, 38-14, with quarterback Shy Deveaux shining as bright as the school’s red jerseys.

Look out state of Florida. After demolishing Wellington in its preseason game, Santaluces, led by its star coach from Miami, Hector Clavijo, has made another big statement.

Deveaux, the Dwyer transfer quarterback, threw three touchdown passes. including two first-half TD flings to receiver Anatay Jones. Deveaux finished with over 200 passing yards.

Running back Tyreek Dawes also broke a 47-yard touchdown run, slipping two tackles – a play that prompted the flamboyant head coach to skip 35 yards along the sidelines to greet his triumphant offense as the club took a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.

“That’s our offense,’’ said Clavijo, in his second season in Lantana. “We’re going to be explosive. We have horses on the outside and they’re going to make plays. We just got to get the ball in their hands. The quarterback had a heckuva game.’’

Smith caught touchdown passes of 34 and 48 yards – the latter reception coming after being open by several yards. Star receiver Jamar Browder hauled in a 17-yard TD grab.

“Everyone says I’m slow,’’ said Smith, a junior. “But when it’s time to play, you can’t say nothing. I have a connection with my QB.’’

Smith outleaped his defender in the corner of the end zone – a 34-yard catch for Santaluces’ first score five minutes into the night.

“Tay is a go-getter,’’ Deveaux said. “He’s a wide receiver who tells me just give me a chance at the ball and I’ll go grab it. I always try to put it in the safest place as possible so he can make a play on the ball.’’

Deveaux was thrilled to have handled a program like Pahokee with relative ease.

“Pahokee is always going to give its best shot every single play,’’ Deveaux said. “They never back down for nobody. But today I told my guys the mindset we have to have. We can’t have misplays. But I don’t want to dwell on tonight. I’ll have a little fun tonight but tomorrow it’s on to next week (vs. Boynton Beach).

The start of the Pahokee era minus its fired head coach Emmanuel Hendrix couldn’t have gone worse. They had two fumbles and two horribly ill-timed snaps that went 10 yards over the head of young sophomore quarterback Xavier Mitchell.

It was a bittersweet day for their star junior receiver Hardley Gilmore, who committed hours before to Kentucky but had quiet evening at Chiefs Stadium with just three catches and no scores.

First-year coach Matthew Sparrowhawk saw his postgame interview interrupted when a fight among his players broke out and he had to dart to restore peace. Yes, it was that kind of disastrous night for the Blue Devils.

“It happens sometimes in football (where) we started out flat and had a couple of good things happen and get a bad snap,’’ Sparrowhawk said. “We got them juiced at halftime, came down to score and they made a play and answered back. They’re a good football team and we have a lot of work to do.’’

Indeed, on the first drive of the second half, Pahokee marched down the field behind the strong running of Jenorris Wilcher Jr. It was a 66-yard drive completed by a 13-yard run by Cedtron Washington to make it 21-7.

But too much celebrating led to an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Pahokee that was penalized on the ensuing kickoff.

Santaluces achieved good field position and on the first play, Dawes ran left for the 48-yard backbreaking score 2 seconds after Pahokee’s TD.

It was 28-7 and over. Pahokee’s vaunted running game just didn’t have enough pop to mount a comeback.

“The front whole front seven really showed up,’’ Clavijo said. “We knew they were going to run the ball and we stopped the ball. I’m super happy about that.’’

Still Clavijo, a two-time state champion, is forever the perfectionist. In his postgame speech to the team, he lectured them about it being “subpar."

Afterward the coach explained to a reporter:

“I still thought it was a great win for us. They’re typically a perennial power. They have some good players on that team. Even in Miami, I always watched them play. But I told them we were sloppy. We had a sloppy week of practice. We have a lot of things we have to fix even with the win.

“If we put it all together, as I’ve told you before, we can be really special,’’ Clavijo added. “You saw our horses. I think it’s going to be a great season.’’

The Chiefs also have a pretty good kicker in the coach’s son, Cristian Clavijo, who made all five extra points and kicked a 31-yard field goal.

So far, Deveaux has made the correct decision leaving Dwyer.

“It’s a start of a new journey for me,’’ Deveaux said. “It’s very personal this year. A lot of people were talking about me and saying a lot of things. But I’ll let the haters talk. I’m not really the type of person who’s going to talk. I’m going to show you. Every Friday night I’m going to put on a show.’’

