Santaluces DB Caden Gordon commits to Florida State after helicopter visit from Mike Norvell

LANTANA — This week on the recruiting trail, the helicopter effect proved successful for Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell at Santaluces High School.

“I am 100 percent committed to Florida State,” said Chiefs junior defensive back Caden Gordon.

After an official visit to Florida State last weekend, Norvell told the 2025 prospect that he’d see him again the next week on his helicopter tour of Palm Beach County. While other local stops like Benjamin, Cardinal Newman, and Palm Beach Central have prepared makeshift landing pads for Power 5 coaches from Norvell to Georgia’s Kirby Smart, a chopper had never touched down at Santaluces until FSU’s pursuit of Gordon.

“I was already excited because they said ‘helicopter.’ I heard that had never happened at Santaluces so it was great that I was the first one to do it,” Gordon said.

Santaluces junior defensive back Caden Gordon (middle_ stands with Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and Chiefs head coach Hector Clavijo III.

Upon seeing Gordon again on Thursday, Norvell wore a big smile and reached out for a hug:

“Did ya miss me?”

“Only every day,” Gordon laughed.

It was an undeniable bromance.

“That's my school. I told him [Norvell] it felt like home when I was there. Everything I've seen, how I felt, the coaches, the interactions, everything’s great. So there's nothing else I need to see,” Gordon said.

“Coach Norvell and Coach Pat [Surtain] came to see me. It’s still shocking me right now and going through my head right now.”

Santaluces' Caden Gordon (7) offers great pass defense to stop a big gain for Monarch on Nov. 17, 2023

Gordon said he had visits at other schools, but as soon as he arrived in Tallahassee, he felt the “top four in the country” atmosphere.

“It was awesome. I loved everything out there — all the coaches. It was amazing,” Gordon said. Admitting Florida State was “already at No. 1,” Gordon chose the Seminoles from a top three that also included West Virginia and Indiana. In January, he also received offers from Louisville, the University of Central Florida, NC State, UMass, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

“I was going based on the communication and it was off the rip with Florida State,” Gordon said. “I was getting texts from all the coaches, calls, it was amazing.”

Gordon also called the amount of contact “shocking,” still fairly under-the-radar to be a name at the top of the list for FSU.

He’s new to the whirlwind of recruiting. Mostly because Gordon hadn’t played the position he’s being recruited for until last fall, when Santaluces head coach Hector Clavijo III reassigned him to defensive back.

To see Santaluces reach region semifinals for Class 4M for the first time in program history, Gordon posted 16 tackles, 14 solo, and one interception through eight games. The Chiefs finished 8-4.

Gordon is confident though that Seminoles fans will be impressed with what he’ll bring to the field for FSU.

“I'm working every day," he said. "There's not one day where I'm not trying to better my craft or looking at my film trying to see what I can improve, or talking to coaches and asking them — regardless, it could be any college coach — what can I fix? What can I learn? And that's all I'm doing on a daily basis.

“I'm 6-foot-1, and that is NFL DB height, so it sets me apart from the 5-10 guys. I can match up a receiver one on one because most receivers are gonna be over 6-3, so coach Clavijo had me flip from wide receiver to DB and it was a great call. Don't regret it."

Gordon doesn't regret his decision to stay at Santaluces, either.

When he was a freshman, the Chiefs went 1-8.

"I was automatically looking to leave. That's not what I was looking for for my first high school experience," he recalled. "Then we heard that coach was getting fired and there was this new guy coming in from Miami. They said, 'Coach Hector,' and I was like, 'I don't know who that is.' "

Head coach Hector Clavijo (C) leads Santaluces onto the field at the start of the game against Pahokee.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Clavijo arrived at Santaluces from now-closed Champagnat Catholic in Hialeah − where he earned two 2A state championships (2019, 2020) over four seasons − and the transformation began.

"As soon as he got here, I was already focusing on leaving," Gordon said. "I was planning to go to Cardinal Newman or Benjamin, but I ended up cancelling it after I saw the connections that he had. College coaches were coming in constantly.

"He came in the spring so as soon as colleges started coming out, I was like, ' Who is coach Hector?' "

Someone who flipped the Chiefs to an 8-3 record, and returned the program to the state playoff series.

As his and Clavijo's relationship blossomed that season, Gordon realized "there's no other place" where he belonged quite like Santaluces.

"This is all a blessing," Gordon said. "It's been a hard process, but it's been great."

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida State football wins Palm Beach County commit on helicopter tour