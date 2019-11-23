Santacaterina rallies SE Missouri St. past Murray St. 31-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Daniel Santacaterina threw a pair of touchdown passes to Zack Smith late in the game that made the difference as Southeast Missouri State rallied to beat Murray State 31-24 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Redhawks (9-3, 7-1) trailed 24-17 at the start of the fourth quarter when Santacaterina capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown throw to Smith to tie it 24-all. They took over on downs after a failed Murray State drive and Santacaterina once again went to Smith, this time from 6 yards, for another score and a 31-24 lead with 8:57 to go.

Santacaterina finished with 215 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Redhawks. Zion Curtis carried 15 times for 86 yards and Kristian Wilkerson had 11 receptions for 95 yards and a score. Zach Hall had a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Preston Rice threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns for the Racers (4-8, 2-6).