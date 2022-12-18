'Santa Mooch' gives holiday presents to 'NFL GameDay Morning' crew
Santa Mooch has come to spread the holiday cheer to the "NFL GameDay Morning" crew.
The Vikings delivered a comeback for the ages on Saturday
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Frank Gore Jr., son of the legendary running back, set an all-time bowl record for rushing yards for the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.
The Indianapolis Colts played two distinct halves: their best in the first half and an abomination in the second half.
In one epic afternoon, Kirk Cousins won his first NFC North title, threw for a career high in passing yards, handcrafted the biggest comeback in NFL history and set a record for the gaudiest jacket ever worn by a guy who thinks that khaki is a little too risque for public display. "My wife dresses me," he said. "She put it out last night and I looked at her and said, 'I don't know.'" She ...
“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads.”
On Saturday, the Vikings made history, overcoming the biggest deficit in league history to get a win. Down 33-0 at the half, the Vikings ultimately tied the game at 36, and won it in overtime. Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t realize that he was engineering history. He thought the Bills (quarterbacked that day by fired Colts [more]
Saturday's winners, losers includes Bills' Josh Allen, who put up MVP-caliber performance, and Vikings, who staged largest comeback in NFL history.
The Bills and Dolphins were in a close game, and then the snow started to fall.
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over Miami at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at snowy Highmark Stadium.
And we thought 28-3 was bad.
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Indianapolis gave up 82 yards and zero points in the first half, then coughed up 436 yards and 39 points after halftime.
It snowed in Buffalo before Saturday night's game, and that led to a dangerous situation.
Chandon Sullivan looked exhausted and admitted as much. "I feel like I went through every emotion in this game," the cornerback said in a celebratory Vikings locker room Saturday. Somewhere inside U.S. Bank Stadium, the officiating crew that worked the largest comeback in NFL history probably felt a different emotion: relief. Relief that two egregious calls did not prevent the Vikings from ...
The Dolphins lost their third consecutive game in a 32-29, late-second defeat to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday night.