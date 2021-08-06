Santa Fe Public Schools welcomes new principals

Aug. 6—Justin Hunter has a lot riding on the new school year.

He's a new principal, taking over a school at a tenuous time. But he's anxious to set high standards and aim for big dreams when the first bell rings Friday morning at Nava Elementary.

"Whatever people's expectations are for Nava, get ready, we're coming," he said.

The opening of the 2021-22 school year is a time for new beginnings, and Hunter, formerly an assistant principal at nearby Milagro Middle School, is full of the energy you'd expect as he takes command. It's a common theme at a lot of schools — the first days offer promise, hope, possibilities.

Hunter envisions Nava someday will win a National Blue Ribbon award.

But like his contemporaries, Hunter also faces challenges as Santa Fe Public Schools begins to emerge from a difficult pandemic year in which a large chunk of learning time in '20-21 was executed online — and as coronavirus cases are on the rise this month both in Santa Fe and throughout New Mexico.

There's also this: Hunter must deal with declining enrollment at Nava, plus negotiate transitions to standards-based grading and the pressures of helping students regain concepts that might have been lost during the pandemic.

Hunter said it's no secret there have been conversations over the years about closing Nava — a small school that had about 164 students last year, many Hispanic and lower income.

That conversation could persist as the district works to recoup a 615-student drop in enrollment during the pandemic. Later this month, the Public Education Commission could approve an application for a new K-8 charter school in the area.

Hunter is undaunted.

"We have goals that we're going to become an indispensable school to this community where the conversation of closing wouldn't even be an idea people have. Why would they want to close such an amazing school?" he said. "Until we get that kind of acknowledgement from the community, it's going to be what we're striving for."

Hunter, who got his start as an educator in Alamogordo, added prioritizing teachers' needs so they can be effective in the classroom is going to be a top goal and a challenge.

"I'll be looking out for my teachers quite a bit. I feel like that might be the biggest challenge, just ensuring that I'm doing everything in my power to support them to the best of my ability," he said. "Because they really are the people that are making the magic happen."

Part of that, Hunter noted, means carving out extra time for teacher preparation.

Of the many transitions within Santa Fe Public Schools, where a new superintendent, Hilario "Larry" Chavez, has taken the reins, perhaps none is more apparent than changes at school-level leadership. Of the 30 schools in the district, more than a quarter have new principals.

Principal and administrator turnover is complex, and studies show principals leaving schools can have adverse impacts on student performance and teacher retention. A 2014 report from the School Leaders Network placed New Mexico among the top 10 worst states for principal retention, with principals staying in their positions an average of 2.7 to 3.5 years.

"Sometimes when principals — or just anybody for that matter — when they leave their position, they take all that institutional knowledge with them," Hunter said.

As the new principals navigate their first years on the job, they will cater to students who haven't been consistently in classrooms since the start of 2020.

Some incoming first graders have never stepped foot in a school.

But as Hunter enters the year, he has help. His two predecessors: Milagro Principal Brenda Korting and Marc Ducharme, who joined the district's administrative staff as its director of athletics and activities, are on speed dial.

During his time in the district, Hunter has worked under Korting and Ducharme in different positions. He said they are happy to answer questions, which he feels makes things easier for him than most starting principals.

What will be different for Hunter and the other new principals though is starting a school year with students masked, distanced and free from COVID-19. But Hunter doesn't think that's the most notable challenge he'll face in his inaugural year — it will be making Nava a top-performing school in spite of all of that.

"It's something that we're coming out of the fence with," he said. "We're going to be working hard for that."