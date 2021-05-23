Santa Fe High boxing club gets its own ring

May 23—Maria Rivas saw it with her own eyes, but she didn't quite believe what she was seeing.

Rivas, a senior at Santa Fe High, and 11 of her classmates in the school's boxing club watched during a virtual meeting in late September as assistant coach Brandon Bustos swung his laptop around to show the boxes that contained pieces for a boxing ring. The ring, which club head coach Roger Ferguson said was purchased by a few private donors for $7,000, was to be the club's centerpiece.

Bustos said the boxes were waiting for them once they returned to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It didn't feel real," Rivas said. "It was like, 'Are we really going to build this?' It just felt so distant."

Time closed the gap, and Saturday was the first day the ring was officially ready to go. The two-day construction project was finished around noon as club members set up the ropes and placed banners around its base.

When it was over, Ferguson had his four seniors put on their gloves and step into the ring that they can use — even if their senior year officially ended Friday. He also announced that he would take more of an administrative role with the boxing club and named Bustos as head coach.

Ferguson said he will develop a youth boxing club that can become a feeder program for Santa Fe High and, hopefully, other schools in the city.

Senior Mauricio Gonzales, who was the first to step into the ring, he said it took all of his energy not to start sparring with one of his fellow classmates.

"I got the goosebumps once I got inside of it," Gonzales said. "I really wanted to fight someone. I wanted it to happen today, but some things happened."

Bustos said the seniors will probably conduct some sparring sessions this week, and they can continue to use it during the summer as they take on different roles as assistant coaches.

After all, Bustos has big plans for his boxers and the ring.

"This was step three," Bustos said. "Obviously, step four is to start sparring in the ring, learn ring awareness and situational boxing within the ring, and get these guys prepared for 'The Show,' " Bustos said.

Bustos said he wants to have exhibition boxing matches prior to a football game in the fall to give his students a chance to show off their boxing skills to the community. The ring is portable, so he would like to see if the baseball field could be used for the event since it connects to the concession stand used by visitors for football.

Bustos said he believes Santa Fe High is the only public school with a boxing club, so the exhibitions would pit teammates against each other in what could be called the Santa Fe High Demon Boxing Championships.

However, Bustos, whose dad was the athletic director at Santa Fe High from 2002-05, has higher aspirations than just a club championship.

"We'd love to see Capital and St. Mike's start up their own clubs so we can have our own 'Capitol City Tournament,' " Bustos said. "But I'd love to see boxing become a sanctioned sport with the [New Mexico Activities Association]."

If the progress boxing has made at Santa Fe High is used as a measuring stick, Bustos' dream seems possible. Ferguson began the program in 2017 as a lunchtime club, and had about a dozen participants. By 2019, the club moved from a lunchtime get-together to getting a couple of days during the final period of school.

The club shares the Activities Center with the school's junior ROTC program, and Ferguson said a couple of the junior ROTC members have participated with the club. He also noted that they are also interested observers as the boxers learn basic skills, such as the different punches used in the sport and defensive skills the boxers use to protect themselves.

Ferguson said the club, which saw its numbers dip from 20 in the 2019-20 school year to a dozen this year, began sparring with protective headgear and gloves. Bustos added he and Ferguson make sure the students focus on using the skills they gave them in a controlled environment.

Ferguson said their aim is to ensure the kids learn how to compete properly and to avoid injuries.

"It's been our mission to make sure we don't talk to parents about an injury to their child in an emergency room," Ferguson said.

A more pressing issue this year was the pandemic, as club members could only conduct virtual workouts. However, Bustos used the ring as the carrot for the students to keep them focused.

Senior Alexia Flores said she struggled with being away from her teammates, but she didn't drop out of the program because she wanted a chance to get into the ring.

"I love boxing," Flores said. "To be here is a real highlight for me. And now that we have the ring, I am more excited, like I want to do more."

The opportunity for Flores and her fellow boxing club teammates to feel more like boxers is finally here. It's no longer hidden away in boxes.