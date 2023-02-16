Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Texas Legends - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Texas Legends, 02/15/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Texas Legends, 02/15/2023
Follow James Wiseman's debut: Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel info, radio, score and live updates as they play the Boston Celtics
The Mets were among the teams in attendance for free agent reliever Zack Britton's showcase for interested teams on Wednesday.
Will the Warriors be able to turn their season around after the NBA All-Star break?
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Kevin Love hasn't appeared in the last nine games, as he has fallen out of the rotation. It led to a difficult conversation with the team.
James Wiseman addressed the media on Tuesday, five days after being traded. The Detroit Pistons will give him the chance he hasn't had yet.
After Trice died, a letter he wrote, segregated in a hotel room the night before the fatal game, was found. "The honor of my race (is) at stake."
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
The two golfers have forged a close friendship
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was feeling serious pain as this mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LVII shows.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Alex Ovechkin will be out of the Capitals lineup for the "foreseeable future" as he mourns the death of his father.
Booker Pickett, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is one of the most highly coveted defensive end prospects in the class of 2024. Florida State is on that list as well as Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
Tonight's qualifying sets the front row for Sunday's Daytona 500 and sets the lineups for Thursday night's Duel.
Here's what Michael Chandler thinks of every ranked fighter in the UFC's lightweight division.