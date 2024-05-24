Santa Cruz Warriors awarded ‘G-League Franchise of the Year’

(KRON) – The Santa Cruz Warriors have been recognized as the 2023-24 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, the NBA announced on Thursday.

The Santa Cruz Warriors President Chris Murphy said the team is “honored” of the award. Murphy said, “This award is a celebration of our collective effort, dedication and synergy as a team, and we are honored to share this recognition with the entire Santa Cruz community.”

Oakland Ballers win first-ever game

According to a Warriors press release, Santa Cruz players, coaches and front office team members logged over 1,200 volunteer hours this season. The G-League team has also raised more than $90,000 for local non-profits.

The Warriors finish their last 18 games of last season with a sell-out streak.

Last season, the Warriors were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs after falling to the Stockton Kings (112-109).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.