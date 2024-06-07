Santa Cruz Warriors announce six home games

(KRON) – The Santa Cruz Warriors announced six home game dates for the 2024-25 NBA G League season.

The home game dates announced include:

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Monday, January 20, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 (regular-season finale)

All Warriors home games are played at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. For the first 1,000 fans in attendance, the Warriors will have a giveaway, according to the team.

According to the Santa Cruz Warriors press release, the schedule for tip-off times and opponents will be revealed at a later date.

The Warriors recently were awarded the NBA G League Franchise of the Year for the 2023-24 season. The Santa Cruz Warriors President Chris Murphy said the award was “a celebration of our collective effort, dedication and synergy as a team, and we are honored to share this recognition with the entire Santa Cruz community.”

