Santa Cruz Warrior Kendric Davis named in NBA G League All-Rookie Team

(KRON) – Kendric Davis, Santa Cruz Warriors guard, was named to the 2023-24 NBA G League All-Rookie Team, the NBA announced Thursday.

In the regular season, Davis held averages of 18.7, 4.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals points with 42.2 percent from the field each game. He also shot 35.8 percent from three-point range. This accomplishment was not Davis’ first G League accolade. He was named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played in the third week of January.

Davis is originally from Houston, Texas. In Davis’ collegiate career, he played for the Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University and eventually transferred to the University of Memphis. According to Sports Reference’s website, Davis averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 146 games.

