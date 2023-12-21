'What do Santa Claus and Charles Dunne have in common?'

behind the mic

David Currie, BBC Sport Scotland

My niece’s primary school had a couple of VIP visitors this week: Santa Claus and Charles Dunne.

Not at the same time, right enough...

She asked Santa for a Nintendo Switch (other games consoles are available) and the big defender what his favourite football trick is.

From a St Mirren perspective, it might have been wise of her to ask both of them for six points over the next two games this festive period.

Dunne has only started three times in the Premiership this season, so neither might have much influence on the games away to Hearts on Saturday and at home to Kilmarnock on 27 December.

The Buddies are sandwiched between those two sides in fourth place in the league table.

Two wins and Stephen Robinson’s side go clear in third. Two defeats and there's a distinct possibility that St Mirren could spend time out of the top six, which would be a rare sight this season.

Hearts have only won one of their last five matches against the Paisley Saints, with the away side crafting a 2-0 win on their last visit to Tynecastle in April.

The Buddies' home record this season is bettered only by the Old Firm, although they haven’t won against Kilmarnock in six games.

That makes the outcome of both games difficult to predict, but four points would be a more than decent haul.

However, that would require an improvement in fortunes on their travels, having lost their last five away from home. A return to the goalscoring form of the start of season would be nice too.

With just two goals in their last six matches, St Mirren are averaging a single goal every other game.

Perhaps my niece should have played it safe and just asked Santa and Dunne for a goalless draw at Tynecastle and a slender win over Killie.

But then again, it is the time for Christmas miracles.