Santa Clara County responds to 49ers' Kyle Shanahan on COVID-19 restrictions

Santa Clara County asserts 'regular communication' with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Santa Clara County, responding to coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments Sunday that the 49ers were blindsided by the county’s new COVID-19 restrictions, asserted on Monday there has been regular communication between the parties.

Santa Clara County on Saturday announced directives designed at reducing the likelihood of a surge in hospitalizations that would exceed the capacity of hospitals in the county, according to health officials.

Professional, college and youth athletics were impacted. All activity involving physical contact, including all contact sports, are prohibited for at least the next three weeks.

The 49ers announced plans on Monday to relocate at least their next two scheduled home games to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, while they are prohibited inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Shanahan expressed his disappointment following the 49ers’ 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams that the 49ers were caught off-guard by the new restrictions. The team was boarding its plane to travel to Los Angeles on Saturday when learning they would not be allowed to practice or play in Santa Clara County.

The County of Santa Clara on Monday released a statement:

"The dramatic rise in hospitalizations and the need to take quick action to protect the community moved faster than anyone would have hoped. The 49ers are one of the thousands of organizations impacted by our most recent actions. The County of Santa Clara has been in regular communication with the 49ers both before and after the announcement of the revised mandatory directive affecting all contact sports. We continue to do everything we can to support the 49ers, as well as all local businesses, affected communities, and families impacted by the pandemic.

"This is a team effort – COVID-19 affects every individual in the county in every sector and every business. Given steeply rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, our priority is on hospitals and ensuring that individuals can get the care they need, whether because of COVID-19, stroke, heart attack or other trauma where they would need hospitalization."

The new mandatory directives took effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect through at least Dec. 21 at 5 a.m.

The measures require persons entering the county to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel of more than 150 miles. The 49ers have yet to announce where they will travel to hold practices.

