How new Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions could impact 49ers
The 49ers’ 2020 season could get a little trickier Monday at 12:01 am when Santa Clara County’s new COVID-19 restrictions go into place. For three weeks beginning Monday, professional and college sports that involve direct contact will not be allowed to practice or play within the county limits. There’s no indication the 49ers will be given an exemption. The team is exploring alternative sites for practices and games according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.