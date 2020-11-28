How new Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions could impact 49ers

The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, the division rival Baltimore Ravens, added six more players to the list. Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens - Baltimore is down to three defensive linemen - casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday to Tuesday night. Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list.