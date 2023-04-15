As dysfunctional relationships in sports go, perhaps none get more dysfunctional than the relationship between the 49ers and Santa Clara, the city in which the team plays its home games.

The latest twist happened Friday, when a member of the Santa Clara city council was charged with perjury, after denying under oath that he leaked a confidential report to the 49ers.

Anthony Becker allegedly lied to a grand jury when he claimed he did not leak a report from the grand jury to the 49ers and a local media outlet in 2022, before it was officially released.

“The 49ers have cooperated fully with the District Attorney’s Office in their investigation, and will continue to do so,” 49ers spokesperson Brian Brokaw said Friday in a statement to the Associated Press. “However, because this is an ongoing legal matter, the organization is not able to make any further comment at this time.”

The leaked report claimed that Becker and four other members of Santa Clara city council regularly voted “in a manner that is favorable to the 49ers,” and that they would routinely meet with the team’s lobbyists but would not disclose what was discussed.

Becker faces a felony charge for perjury, along with a misdemeanor charge of willful failure to perform duty.

The cantankerous relationship between Santa Clara and the 49ers has prompted the team to become directly involved in the local political landscape.

Santa Clara council member is charged with perjury in connection with leaking report to 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk