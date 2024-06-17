Santa Anita Park records 99.97% safety record in 2023-24

Santa Anita Park concluded its six-month Winter-Spring season with a 99.97% safety record since Sept. 29, 2023, making it "the safest track in North America among those with a comparable volume of racing and training," according to a press release.

From Sept. 29, 2023, through June 17, 2024, 6,678 horses ran in races over Santa Anita's main track and turf course. Per the California Horse Racing Board, there were two racing fatalities and eight deaths from training injuries.

Santa Anita Park officials say this marks "a 90% improvement in racing fatalities over the past five years since historic reforms to modernize the sport of Thoroughbred racing were instituted by 1/ST Racing, the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB), and industry stakeholders."

Those reforms began after a spike in deaths in 2019, and the track has seen marked improvement since.

"It is impossible to overstate the diligence that the entire racing community has put into prioritizing the safety of the horse above all else," said Nate Newby, SVP and General Manager of Santa Anita Park. "From the owners, trainers, jockeys, veterinarians and the hardworking men and women who care for the horses each day, everyone has done their part to make safety our North Star.

"Winter is always a challenge with weather, and we have a tremendous Santa Anita Park track crew, led by veteran Dennis Moore, whose tireless efforts and countless long days were vitally important." Newby continued. "We are grateful to the CHRB for their unwavering leadership in placing the welfare of the horse first, and especially to our horseplayers, who continue to support Santa Anita Park which enable all of us to continue these industry-leading efforts."

"Santa Anita Park veterinarians performed nearly 6,400 examinations prior to horses working at Santa Anita since Sept. 1 of last year," said Dionne Benson, Chief Veterinary Officer for 1/ST Racing. "The heightened scrutiny has allowed for additional opportunities for everyone to work for the best interest of the horse. We are pleased that since HISA adopted many of the Santa Anita Park and California protocols in the last year, the overall safety of the sport has improved throughout the country."