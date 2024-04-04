Santa Ana residents can get discounted tickets for upcoming Ducks, Clippers games

Santa Ana residents can get discounted tickets to an upcoming Anaheim Ducks game thanks to a partnership between the team and the City.

The City of Santa Ana Ducks Night is a special event taking place at the Honda Center on Sunday. The Ducks will host the visiting St. Louis Blues at 5 p.m., and discounted tickets are on sale now.

Sunday’s game will serve as the official kickoff to a monthlong celebration between the Ducks and the City of Santa Ana Parks, Recreations and Community Services agency (PRCSA).

On April 20, members of the Ducks organization will join the PRCSA for the very first city-wide volunteer service day event. “Me Encanta Santa Ana,” or I Love Santa Ana, will be a celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day at Jerome Park on West McFadden Avenue and will include a concert and resource fair.

Santa Ana residents can also look forward to other events with the Ducks organization this year, including the city’s Fiestas Patrias in September and Día de los Muertos in November.

City officials say the Anaheim Ducks have been longtime supporters of the PRCSA’s events and programs, having collaborated with the city on multiple past functions and educational events.

“This partnership extends well beyond the realm of sports, illustrating the Ducks’ deep commitment to the fabric and forward progress of Santa Ana, and by enhancing events as occasions to come together and cultivate local pride,” the city wrote in a news release.

Santa Ana residents can find a schedule of upcoming events with the Ducks and other partners and sponsors on the city’s website.

Next week, the Los Angeles Clippers are also hosting a “City of Santa Ana Night” with discounted tickets for residents. The Clippers organization will also be participating in upcoming City events, including Fiestas Patrias and the Fourth of July.

To purchase discounted tickets for either event, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.