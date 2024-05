[Getty Images]

Aston Villa have confirmed France midfielder Morgan Sanson has completed a permanent move to Nice.

The 29-year-old has spent this season on loan at the Ligue 1 side - making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Sanson joined Villa in January 2021 from Marseille and made 23 appearances for the club - scoring one goal against Stevenage in the FA Cup in January 2023.