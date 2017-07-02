Sano's 3-run homer lifts Twins to 10-5 victory and split

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, and Lorenzo Cain (6) celebrate after winning the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 11-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Miguel Sano continues to torment Kansas City Royals pitching.

Sano belted a three-run homer, Felix Jorge pitched five-plus solid innings to win his major league debut as the Minnesota Twins held off the Kansas City Royals 10-5 Saturday night for a split of the doubleheader.

Brandon Moss, Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon, the Royals' 7-8-9 hitters, went a combined 6-for-12 with three home runs, seven RBIs and scored six runs as the Royals rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Twins 11-6 in the opener.

Sano has hit safely in all 11 games against Kansas City this season with five home runs and 23 RBIs. Sano is batting .395 with an .847 slugging percentage against the Royals. He homered in both games.

''The big blow of the (fifth) inning came off Sano's bat,'' Royals manager Ned Yost. ''He's tough. He's big and strong and has great hand-eye coordination.''

Eddie Rosario went 5-for-5 and scored three runs in the second game. Rosario's single scored Kennys Vargas in a three-run ninth.

''He came out and had a really good game, played smart, had good at-bats, much more competitive,'' Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ''He got a little lucky on the last one, but he put it in play and it fell in the right spot.''

Sano hit a three-run homer in a four-run fifth off Jason Hammel (4-7) to put the Twins up 4-2.

''I tried to be more aggressive because the first at-bat he threw me a couple of breaking balls and he struck me out with the fastball, so I tried to see the ball with more height at my knee, and I thought I hit it hard,'' Sano said.

Hammel retired 12 of the first 15 batters he faced, but only four of the last 13. He gave up seven runs on nine hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

''I got myself in some bad counts the last two innings, 2-and-0 behind in the count, putting them in a hitter's position,'' Hammel said. ''That one totally on me. I felt pretty good overall.

Minnesota took advantage of two Kansas City errors in the sixth to tack on three more runs. Jason Castro doubled in two runs and scored on a Joe Mauer single. Eddie Rosario went 5-for-5, equaling his career high in hits.

The Royals answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Buddy Boshers replaced Jorge, who yielded a single to Lorenzo Cain to begin the inning. Jorge Soler homered with two out with Cain aboard. Brandon Moss and Alcides Escobar hit back-to-back doubles for the other run.

Jorge (1-0) was charged with three runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out two.

''I was a little nervous,'' Jorge said through an interpreter. ''I won't lie.''

He gave up a two-run Eric Hosmer homer in the first inning.

In the opener, Mike Moustakas hit his 22nd home run, tying his season high for home runs and matching Jermaine Dye in 2000 for the club record for homers before the All-Star game. Moustakas bats sixth and for the first time in the Royals' history the 6-7-8-9 batters homered in the same game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Matt Strahm, who was removed in the fourth inning of the first game with a left knee injury, was placed on the disabled list before the second game. ''He's got some patella tendinitis,'' Royals manager Ned Yost said. ''He's been playing through it a little bit and got a little worse out there, just got sore. He was having trouble pushing off.''

FAIR OR FOUL

Twins manager Paul Molitor insists Hosmer's three-run homer Friday for Kansas City was foul. After a 111-second delay for a crew chief review, the call on the field was confirmed. ''I would imagine that MLB's going to look at that, considering the fact that we feel we have video that at least backs up that Hosmer's being foul,'' Molitor said Saturday. ''They can use it. When you send a steak back, you're mad that they did it wrong, but you're trying to help them get it right in the kitchen. You know what I'm saying? So, they'll figure it out. It's not a protest thing. It's not a rules violation. It's just an imperfect system.''

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: RHP Ryan Pressly was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Rookie RHP Alan Busenitz, who had a 2.08 ERA in six appearances, was sent to the Red Wings.

Royals: RHP Seth Maness was designated for assignment to make roster space for Farrell. Maness was 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in eight relief appearances with Kansas City, but allowed 16 hits, including three homers, in 9 2/3 innings. He had a 9.77 ERA in 15 2/3 innings over 10 games with Triple-A Omaha. The Royals recalled RHP Miguel Almonte from Triple-A Omaha after placing Strahm on the DL.

UP NEXT

Hector Santiago will be making his second start since coming off the disabled list from a shoulder strain.

Royals: LHP Travis Wood makes his first start since Sept. 19, 2015, with the Cubs.