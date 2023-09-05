Sankey discusses future of college football
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey touches on the changing landscape in college football, from realignment to NIL.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey touches on the changing landscape in college football, from realignment to NIL.
While many commissioners expect and understand that more changes are coming to the CFP structure, some are against completely reworking the 12-team format.
With potential implications extending all the way to the College Football Playoff, here's how sideways college sports is at the moment.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
One secret to Tagovailoa and Miami's leap forward last season was Darrell Bevell. What do they have in store together for an encore?
DJ Khaled, Kirk Cousins and Mike Tyson all make cameos in the "Manningcast" audition video.
Andy Behrens reveals six players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Antony is in his second season with Manchester United, and played 81 minutes in the club's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were killed in a shooting on Virginia’s campus last fall.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Do you believe?
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.