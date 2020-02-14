Sanjay Lal joining Seahawks coaching staff

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal is joining the coaching staff of the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to PFT.

The move was first reported by Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

The exact position Lal will hold with the Seahawks has yet to be finalized but he will work with the offensive coaching staff. The team had an opening on its coaching roster after Steve Shimko left to take a job coaching tight ends at Boston College earlier in the offseason.

Lal played his college football in Seattle at the University of Washington and was a part of their 1991 national championship team. Lal has 13 years of coaching experience in the NFL with his last two years being with the Cowboys. Lal coached with Seahawks’ offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 when Schottenheimer was the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Lal has also coached for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.