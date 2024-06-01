Sanford Spinners to have Opening Day today

May 31—Baseball above the high school level in the Sanford area had been largely absent from the Sanford area for 71 years before the Old North State League granted the Brick City a team for the 2021 season.

The revival of the Sanford Spinners has stuck, and the team will return to action for its fourth ONSL season this evening, when Sanford starts off with a road game against the Sandhills Bogeys, who have been one of the Spinners' top rivals since the Bogeys joined the league in 2022.

The Spinners debuted with a 12-16 campaign in which they remained in playoff contention for the ONSL playoffs until the last week of the regular season. The '22 team had the best record in the league at 21-8, although they were upset in the playoffs, and then the Spinners made the postseason again a year ago, posting a final mark of 18-14.

The team is named in honor of two minor-league baseball teams that called Sanford home during World War II and shortly after. The first Spinners played in the Bi-State League in 1941-42, and a second team by that name played in the Tobacco State League from 1946 to 1950. It has since been used by various other baseball teams representing Sanford, originally in honor of the textile mills that once dotted the area. The team's mascot is now another form of spinner—a spider named Webster.

The ONSL is one of several summer leagues for college baseball players that operates throughout the country, and one of the newest, having started play in 2019. New teams are added each year, and the league will field 22 teams in four divisions in 2024. The Spinners are in the Southeastern Division, along with the Bogeys, the Jacksonville Ospreys, Hope Mills Rockfish, and Brunswick Surfin' Turfs.

Most ONSL players come from non-Division I college teams and junior colleges, although it is very common to also see young D1 players competing as well. Three members of this year's team are playing for their college baseball futures, as they are in the NCAA transfer portal seeking better opportunities at another school, and another has entered the ONSL without having chosen a college yet.

Several 2024 Spinners will be familiar faces to local fans, either because they played for the team in 2022 and/or 2023, or because they played high school ball here, or both.

Among the local players on this year's roster are former Southern Lee teammates Ashton Donathan and Pierce Bouwman; former Grace Christian teammates Landon Jones and Riley Mullen; and former Lee County teammates BJ Brown and Nick Pope.

The Spinners will be turning over much of the everyday lineup, although a handful of players have returned for a second year in Sanford. Perhaps the leading returning hitter is Aaron Kimbel, a 6'4", 230-pound junior from William Peace University, who hit .289 a year ago with an insane .508 on-base percentage, walking in nearly one-third of his ONSL plate appearances. He got on base at a .404 clip for the Pacers this spring.

Another Spinner back in the fold is shortstop AJ Ciaccio, who came to Sanford a year ago right out of high school and hit just .235 in 20 games, but also showed excellent strike-zone judgment with 16 walks against 10 strikeouts, and had poor luck on balls in play hurting his average. Ciaccio went on to play at Catawba Valley this spring as a freshman, and raked, hitting .367 with a .531 slugging percentage and more strong K/W numbers.

Catcher Coleman McGinnis, a UNC-Asheville player who hit .255 in part-time action for the 2023 Spinners, has also returned for another spin after getting into 16 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman.

Pitching has been a strong suit for the Spinners in each of the past two seasons. Six pitchers threw 19 or more innings for Sanford in 2023, and three of those six are back. The team's top two innings-tossers of a year ago have not returned, but the next three, Bobby Osburn (UNC-Pembroke), Eddie Thompson, and Nate Galloway (Wake Tech) are all back in town. The return of Thompson, who pitched 20.1 innings with a 2.21 ERA, and was an ONSL All-Star in both 2022 and 2023, leads the chart. The 6'1" lefty is one of the three Spinners seeking a new college home in the transfer portal, along with Bouwman and newcomer Tucker Webb, a right-handed pitcher.

While most of the Spinners are from colleges and universities around the southeastern US, there are always a few exceptions. This year's team has one player from San Diego State, two from the University of San Diego, and one from the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The Spinners will play 30 games this season, starting today and ending on July 23 at home against the Rockfish. All but two of the games are against ONSL opponents; the Spinners will play a doubleheader against the Carolina White Sox, an 18U travel team, on June 28.

The only non-division games, other than the two against the White Sox, are four games against the Oak City Gliders, a team the Spinners have had a rivalry with since joining the league. The Spinners' second and third games of the season, on June 4 and 5, will be against the at Optimist Park in Raleigh. The Spinners' home opener will take place against the Bogeys on June 7. Sanford Mayor Rebecca Salmon will attend this game and throw out the first pitch at 7 p.m.

As always, all Spinners home games will be played at Tramway Park on the same diamond that Southern Lee baseball uses.

The team has local talent lined up each night for each theme to throw out first pitches as well as sing the national anthem. In addition, Murphy The Bat Dog will be on attendance on select nights.

The Spinners have a "Caught In The Web" campaign ongoing this season with numerous local sponsors, headed up by Central Carolina Hospital. Promotions, sponsors and individual players are featured daily on social media, and fans of the Spinners are encouraged to follow the team at www.facebook.com/SpinnersONSL.

Concessions at Tramway will be provided by Lazy J's Concessions and Pop Heaven.

All home games will start at 7 p.m. The full schedule and promotions are as follows:

June 7 Sandhills Bogeys (Home Opener)

— June 8 Hope Mills Rockfish (Hometown Heroes/CCH/Adcock)

June 13 Brunswick Surfin' Turfs (Parks and Rec Night)

— June 15 Jacksonville Ospreys (Dad's Night)

June 19 Jacksonville Ospreys (Central Carolina Community College Night)

— June 20 Sandhills Bogeys (Chamber Night/Karaoke Walkup Songs)

June 24 Oak City Gliders (Hawaiian Shirt Night/Softball Night/Celebrating the Girls Who Play!)

June 28 Carolina White Sox (Jersey Night)

— July 2 Sandhills Bogeys (Military Appreciation Night)

July 11 Brunswick Surfin' Turfs (Teacher's Appreciation Night/Adcock)

July 12 Hope Mills Rockfish (Christmas in July)

July 18 Jacksonville Ospreys (All-Star Rec Team Night)

— July 20 Brunswick Surfin' Turfs (Bark In The Park)

July 21 Oak City Gliders (Mom's Night)

— July 23 Hope Mills Rockfish (Host Family Appreciation Night)

— denotes Murphy The Bat Dog Appearance

Single-game and season tickets can be purchased at the Spinners' website at sanfordspinners.com.

The Sanford Herald will cover the Spinners throughout the 2024 season.