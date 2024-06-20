Sanford Pentagon to host 'Field of 68 Opening Day Showcase'

Jun. 20—SIOUX FALLS — College basketball's Opening Day will include a Showcase event at the Sanford Pentagon, with the 'Field of 68' media network partnering with Sanford Sports to bring the Field of 68 Opening Day Showcase to town on Nov. 4.

The one-day tripleheader will feature six prominent mid-major teams, including South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits will face McNeese State, while Santa Clara takes on Saint Louis and Southern Illinois faces College of Charleston. Tip-off times will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 1 via ticketmaster.

The games will be broadcast on The Field of 68's YouTube Channel and X feeds, and the network's popular After Dark show will go live from the Sanford Pentagon at 10 p.m.

"We are honored to be involved in this event, which has some of the elite programs in the country that exist outside the sport's traditional power structure," Field of 68 founder Rob Dauster said. "This is a great opportunity for us to be able to provide more coverage for these teams that frankly don't get enough. What we do at the Field of 68 is try and give teams at all levels the coverage they deserve."

"The vision of The Field of 68 to bring together these six quality teams will set the stage for the beginning of an unforgettable season of college basketball, and we are proud to help kick it off at the Sanford Pentagon," said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. "I especially want to thank all six coaches for their willingness to sign their programs up for an incredible early season test that could potentially have a massive impact during the tournament selection process."

"This is something we felt as though we needed because of how difficult it is for all of us to schedule quality opponents. It gives us a neutral site opportunity against a high-quality Quad 1 or Quad 2 opponent," College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts said. "I'm really hoping this spurs others to follow and join us in the future."

Southern Illinois coach Scott Nagy returns to South Dakota having previously led the South Dakota State Jackrabbits through the transition to the Division I ranks. He made the NCAA Tournament three times in a five-season span in Brookings.

South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson will be looking to make it to his third NCAA Tournament this season by kicking off the season against potential top-25 team, McNeese State.

These games mark the seventh NCAA Division I events announced for the 2024-25 season at the Sanford Pentagon. The Nebraska women will play South Dakota on Nov. 16 followed by the Nebraska men taking on Saint Mary's on Nov. 17. Tickets for those games go on sale Aug. 15. The Iowa women's basketball team will play Kansas on Nov. 20. The Iowa men's basketball team will play Utah on Dec. 21.