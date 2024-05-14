Sane and Mittelstädt latest additions into German Euro 2024 squad

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane in action during a training session. A portrait of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in Frankfurt's Schirn art gallery has confirmed him as a German Euro 2024 squad member as part of an unconventional nomination process by the governing body DFB. Sven Hoppe/dpa

A portrait of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in Frankfurt's Schirn art gallery has confirmed him as a German Euro 2024 squad member as part of an unconventional nomination process by the governing body DFB.

Sane, 28, has won 59 caps and is held in high esteem by coach Julian Nagelsmann who will hope that the player will have overcome nagging pubic bone problems that have handicapped him over the past weeks.

Sane is currently serving a three-match ban after being sent off in a November friendly in Austria, but is available for the final tune-up game against Greece, one week before Germany kick off the home tournament on June 14 against Greece.

Also part of the squad is twice-capped VfB Stuttgart full back Maximilian Mittelstädt. He was confirmed by singer Peter Schilling via Instagram, with Schilling's hit Major Tom played in the stadium when Mittelstädt scored against the Netherlands in a March friendly.

The official squad presentation is scheduled for Thursday but the DFB is releasing several names in unconventional fashion in advance via traditional and social media to generate more excitement, and to avoid media leaks like ahead of March friendlies.

The other players named so far are goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defenders Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah and Robin Koch, midfielders Aleksandar Pavlovic and Chris Führich, plus forwards Niclas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz.