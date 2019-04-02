Sandy Leon opens up about being odd man out at catcher for Red Sox originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Red Sox decided to enter the new season with Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart as their two catchers, leaving Sandy Leon as the odd man out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Leon was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket last week after clearing waivers. Though he won't get the chance to contribute to the big-league club to start 2019, the veteran backstop is embracing his role in the minors.

"I'm here to work, to get better, to help the team win games," Leon said.

"He's a professional," said Pawtucket Red Sox manager Billy McMillon. "He knows what he needs to do. He understands the game, he's been around it, and nobody's expecting any kind of issues. I think he's going to help out the ballclub immensely."

WATCH: Sandy Leon talks about being the odd man out at catcher for the Red Sox but embracing his time with the @PawSox. Manager Billy McMillon expects him to be key asset to clubhouse pic.twitter.com/wvRZKUcSWy — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) April 2, 2019

Leon was demoted largely because of his struggles at the plate, but the 30-year-old is solid defensively and a favorite among the Red Sox pitching staff. He'll be a reliable depth option in case the team runs into any issues at the catcher position this season.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.