Sandy Baltimore set to leave PSG to join Chelsea

Sandy Baltimore (24) will add to the growing list of departures at Paris Saint-Germain with the French forward set to leave the club to join Chelsea FC Women after she rejected a contract extension to stay in the capital.

According to Le Parisien, Baltimore had grown frustrated with how long the negotiations between the two parties were taking, with the club and player far from reaching an agreement despite having started their discussions last winter.

This allowed Chelsea the chance to swoop in with Baltimore reportedly convinced to join the project building in London by the club’s new manager Sonia Bompastor. The forward has already travelled to the UK to complete her medical this week.

Sandy Baltimore joins Tabitha Chawinga in leaving PSG

Baltimore’s departure from her formative club will deplete the PSG attack a little further and push them away from their stated goal of winning the Champions League and becoming the predominant force in French football, especially considering her soon-to-be ex-teammate and UNFP’s Player of the Year, Tabitha Chawinga (28) has recently reached an agreement to join Olympique Lyonnais.

GFFN | Nick Hartland