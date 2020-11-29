Sandy Alderson: Mets 'expect to be somewhat active' in free agent market

Sandy Alderson MLBA Winter Meetings 2017

Mets team president Sandy Alderson has been honest about how he believes New York should approach its offseason activity as it transitions under a new regime for the 2021 season and beyond.

Sunday morning, via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, he provided another look into his philosophy.

Alderson put a premium on the Mets' farm-system development while being "somewhat active" in pursuing free agents.



"I think the Mets have scouted pretty darn well over the last, I'll say, 10 years -- including the last couple," Alderson said. "But on the other hand, you don't really -- there hasn't been the patience, and ... that's not a criticism of the last couple of years. It's just, over time, you have to allow these players to develop. So we're going to sort of recommit to our farm system and try to stay away from those prospects and our really good prospects in significant trades.

"There are only two currencies in baseball -- players and money. And right now ... the upper levels of our system, we don't have the players. We have some money, at this point. And so, we're going to sort of balance those two things. But our focus is going to be -- that's why we expect to be somewhat active in the free agent market, as opposed to the trade market. We don't want to give up our young guys."

SNY contributor Jim Duquette, an analyst for MLB Network on SiriusXM Radio, added that Alderson said "the market is slow moving with the exception of mid-level starting pitching" but "we're not being cautious or letting the market develop."

