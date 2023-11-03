Sandro Tonali at risk of second betting ban as FA launch investigation

Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month ban for multiple breaches of gambling rules in Italy - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is facing the prospect of an even longer ban from football after the Football Association also launched an investigation into his gambling addiction.

Tonali has already been handed a 10-month ban after admitting multiple breaches of gambling rules during his time in Italy with Brescia and AC Milan. He will not play again for Newcastle until the end of August 2024.

The midfielder’s agent publicly admitted last week that Tonali was a gambling addict and the FA will now investigate whether the Italian international has bet on matches since his £55 million move from Milan to Newcastle in July.

Sources have told Telegraph Sport that Tonali has co-operated fully with the FA’s investigation and they are waiting to hear if any further action will be taken against the 23-year-old.

It is thought that the FA are likely to decide the player has been punished enough, given the Italian Football Federation’s ban applies globally and will decide their own punishment, if any, will run concurrently with his existing ban.

That would mean Tonali was free to play again a fortnight into next season, but they have made no decision at this time and are still investigating whether any rules have been broken.

Speaking about Tonali’s situation on Friday, Newcastle Director of Football Dan Ashworth said: “All I can say to you is that we have fully cooperated with all of the associations and organisations concerned and the FA are, of course, fully aware of what’s going on.

“They are the ones who had to sanction the ban so we’re fully cooperating with everybody. All I can deal with is the present and the facts. I can’t look into the future and [if the ban will be extended].”

Asked what the board’s reaction to Tonali’s ban had been, Ashworth replied: “I can’t speak for the owners or the board. All I can say is that we’re all disappointed that we’ve lost a player of Sandro’s calibre for 10 months.

“In my experience with the board and the owners, they are incredibly supportive and empathetic people who want to support their family. I know Sandro has had some messages of support from board members.”