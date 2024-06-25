Sandies 7-on-7 preparing for state, still accepting donations

Jun. 24—GRAPELAND- The Grapeland Sandies 7-on7 football squad look to continue their winning ways later this week, as the team will travel to College Station to compete in this year's 7-on-7 state tournament, presented by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and the Texas State 7on7 Organization.

The Sandies will go into the tournament as their regions' number one overall seed after taking home a championship earlier this month in their Division 3 Regional tournament, rattling off wins against Elkhart, 27-7, and New Waverly, 13-6. Grapeland would then go on to face Trinity in their final matchup of the weekend, knocking off the Tigers 19-6.

Grapeland will now move on to face a very talented field of teams, and will have to rely on one another to continue the push for a championship. Grapeland is only sending eight players to the tournament, meaning they will have only one substitute available at all times. This, along with the brutal Texas summer heat, create an extra challenge for the Sandies, and they are looking for help from the public on one of those fronts.

The team is still looking for donations of water, sports drinks and snacks, all of which will be used by the players to stay hydrated and fueled during the three-day event. Interested individuals can bring these items to Grapeland Junior High until Thursday morning, when the team will leave for College Station.

Grapeland will begin their championship quest at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27 against Honey Grove. They will then play again at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. against Poth and Sunray, respectively. The single elimination tournament will then begin play at 8 a.m. the following morning, Friday, June 28. All games will be played at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex at 3101 Harvey Road in College Station.