Watch Sandi Morris's Pole Break During Olympic Pole Vault Events

Team USA’s Sandi Morris will not defend her 2016 silver medal in the women’s pole vault final at Tokyo.

After rain delayed her qualifying round attempt, Morris’ pole snapped mid-air, leading to an injury and preventing her from completing three more attempts at the bar.

Morris, who set a new American record for women’s outdoor pole vaulting shortly after the Rio Olympics after clearing five meters, also won silver at the World Track and Field Championships in 2019.

She posted of a video of herself practicing in Tokyo on July 31 and said she was feeling “chipper and confident” heading into the preliminary part of the competition.

It’s not the first time Morris has been injured like this. At the 2016 World Challenge in the Czech Republic, she broke her left wrist after her pole shattered.

Viewers can stream the Women’s Pole Vault Final on Aug. 5 at 6:20 a.m. ET.

