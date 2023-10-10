Sandhills defeats Lady Cobras

Oct. 10—In a match featuring two teams in the top 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 3 volleyball standings, Sandhills Community College defeated Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute 3-2 Saturday in Pinehurst.

Sandhills entered the match ranked ninth, while Caldwell was ranked fifth. The Flyers avenged an earlier loss to Caldwell with the victory.

With the loss, Caldwell falls to 17-5 overall and 4-1 in Region 10 Division 3 standings. Sandhills is now 16-8 overall and 5-1 in Region 10 Division 3 standings.

Denmark Tech was supposed to play both Caldwell and Sandhills as part of a tri-match on Saturday but did not show.

Caldwell will host Central Carolina Community College on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Hudson to close out the regular season.