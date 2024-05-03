Sanderson still of interest to Rangers - gossip

Rangers retain an interest in 24-year-old Birmingham City centre-half Dion Sanderson, who has endured a tough season at St Andrews having been stripped of the captaincy following an off-field incident. (Daily Record)

On-loan Rangers forward Sam Lammers, who has scored nine goals in 15 games since joining Utrecht, has been named Eredivisie player of the month for April. (The Herald)

Rangers have demanded a five-figure compensation sum from Dundee over the two postponements at rain-hit Dens Park, the sum being the cost of their two pre-match stays in St Andrews - as well as their travel expenses. (Scottish Sun)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has claimed he left Rangers in the wrong manner as the former manager discussed the prospect of a return to the dugout with Feyenoord. (The Scotsman)

