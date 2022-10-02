Sanderson Farms payout: Nearly $1.5 million for winner Mac Hughes
Mackenzie Hughes picked up his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took down Sepp Straka with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Country Club of Jackson.
For the win, Hughes collected 500 FedExCup points and nearly $1.5 million. To compare, Hughes barely cleared $1 million when the won his first Tour title, in a five-man playoff at the 2016 RSM Classic.
Here are the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Hughes and the rest of the players who made the Sanderson cut:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Mackenzie Hughes
500
1,422,000
2
Sepp Straka
300
861,100
3
Garrick Higgo
190
545,100
4
Dean Burmester
135
387,100
5
Keegan Bradley
96
280,944
5
Emiliano Grillo
96
280,944
5
Nick Hardy
96
280,944
5
Mark Hubbard
96
280,944
9
Thomas Detry
73
207,375
9
Taylor Montgomery
73
207,375
9
Matthew NeSmith
73
207,375
9
Greyson Sigg
73
207,375
13
Ryan Armour
54
141,542
13
Joel Dahmen
54
141,542
13
Dylan Frittelli
54
141,542
13
Callum Tarren
54
141,542
13
S.H. Kim
54
141,542
13
Scott Stallings
54
141,542
19
Hayden Buckley
43
97,091
19
Scott Piercy
43
97,091
19
Davis Riley
43
97,091
19
Nick Taylor
43
97,091
19
Kevin Yu
43
97,091
24
Ben Griffin
33
64,385
24
Russell Knox
33
64,385
24
William McGirt
33
64,385
24
Taylor Moore
33
64,385
24
Henrik Norlander
33
64,385
24
Kevin Streelman
33
64,385
30
Will Gordon
23
45,337
30
Lee Hodges
23
45,337
30
Sam Burns
23
45,337
30
Cody Gribble
23
45,337
30
Stephan Jaeger
23
45,337
30
Chris Kirk
23
45,337
30
Adam Long
23
45,337
30
Seamus Power
23
45,337
30
Andrew Putnam
23
45,337
39
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
15
31,995
39
Brandon Matthews
15
31,995
39
Denny McCarthy
15
31,995
39
Ben Taylor
15
31,995
39
Alejandro Tosti
0
31,995
39
Brandon Wu
15
31,995
45
Michael Gligic
9
21,795
45
Justin Lower
9
21,795
45
Erik Barnes
9
21,795
45
Joseph Bramlett
9
21,795
45
Stewart Cink
9
21,795
45
Trevor Cone
9
21,795
45
Adam Hadwin
9
21,795
45
Peter Malnati
9
21,795
45
Sam Ryder
9
21,795
54
Zecheng Dou
6
18,249
54
Austin Eckroat
6
18,249
54
Brice Garnett
6
18,249
54
Paul Haley II
6
18,249
54
Patrick Rodgers
6
18,249
54
Adam Svensson
6
18,249
54
Kyle Westmoreland
6
18,249
61
MJ Daffue
4
17,222
61
Nate Lashley
4
17,222
61
Aaron Rai
4
17,222
61
Robby Shelton
4
17,222
61
Brian Stuard
4
17,222
61
Vince Whaley
4
17,222
67
C.T. Pan
3
16,274
67
Austin Smotherman
3
16,274
67
Sam Stevens
3
16,274
67
Chris Stroud
3
16,274
67
Davis Thompson
3
16,274
67
Dylan Wu
3
16,274
73
John Huh
3
15,563
73
Luke List
3
15,563
73
Nick Watney
3
15,563
76
Kevin Roy
2
15,247
77
Carson Young
2
15,089
78
Tano Goya
2
14,931