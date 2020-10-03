Sanderson Farms Championship: Saturday tee times, TV/streaming info

Julie Williams

Keegan Bradley is pulling a familiar act this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 35-year-old Bradley is making his debut at the PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi and typically, he does well in tournament debuts. In fact, Bradley has seven top-10 finishes, including two wins in his first go-round.

Bradley leads the pack entering the weekend after reaching 13 under with rounds of 66-65. J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are close behind at 11 under.

MJ Daffue, meanwhile, is fourth, and not wasting a minute of the opportunity afforded him by successfully Monday qualifying into this event.

Check out the Friday tee times, with TV/streaming information below that.

All times are listed in Eastern.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee times Players
9:50 a.m. Will Gordon, Steve Lewton
10:00 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Rafa Cabrera Bello
10:10 a.m. Zach Johnson, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:20 a.m. Sungjae Im, Chez Reavie
10:30 a.m. Richy Werenski, Jimmy Walker
10:40 a.m. Jay McLuen, Emiliano Grillo
10:50 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Doug Ghim
11:00 a.m. Beau Hossler, Vincent Whaley
11:10 a.m. Scott Piercy, Charl Schwartzel
11:20 a.m. Grayson Murray, Patton Kizzire
11:30 a.m. Bill Haas, Si Woo Kim
11:40 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Kelly Kraft
11:50 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Doc Redman
12:00 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark
12:10 p.m. Brian Harman, Ror Sabbatini
12:20 p.m. D.J. Trahan, Adam Schenk
12:30 p.m. Cameron Percy, Tyler McCumber
12:40 p.m. Andrew Putnam, C.T. Pan
12:50 p.m. Cameron Davis, Tom Hoge
1:00 p.m. Ryan Armour, Scott Stallings
1:10 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, J.B. Holmes
1:20 p.m. Roger Sloan, Henrik Norlander
1:30 p.m. Chase Seiffert, Michael Gligic
1:40 p.m. Stewart Cink, Camilo Villegas
1:50 p.m. Aaron Wise, Chris Kirk
2:00 p.m. Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale
2:10 p.m. Sebastian Munoz, Corey Conners
2:20 p.m. Talor Gooch, Peter Malnati
2:30 p.m. Anirban Lahiri, Brandt Snedeker
2:40 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Sergio Garcia
2:50 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Kristoffer Ventura
3:00 p.m. Charley Hoffman, MJ Daffue
3:10 p.m. Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston


All times are listed in Eastern.

TV, streaming information

Saturday, Oct. 3

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Twitter: 9:30-10:55 a.m.
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 4-7 p.m.

Radio

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Twitter: 9:30-10:55 a.m.
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 4-7 p.m.

Radio

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Related

Fantasy Golf Power Rankings for the Sanderson Farms Championship

Instruction with Steve Scott: Get wide on the drive

Sanderson Farms Championship odds, predictions and PGA Tour best bets