Sanderson Farms Championship: Saturday tee times, TV/streaming info

Keegan Bradley is pulling a familiar act this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 35-year-old Bradley is making his debut at the PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi and typically, he does well in tournament debuts. In fact, Bradley has seven top-10 finishes, including two wins in his first go-round.

Bradley leads the pack entering the weekend after reaching 13 under with rounds of 66-65. J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are close behind at 11 under.

MJ Daffue, meanwhile, is fourth, and not wasting a minute of the opportunity afforded him by successfully Monday qualifying into this event.

Check out the Friday tee times, with TV/streaming information below that.

All times are listed in Eastern.

Tee times

1st tee



All times are listed in Eastern.

TV, streaming information

Saturday, Oct. 3

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Twitter: 9:30-10:55 a.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 4-7 p.m.

Radio

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

TV

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Twitter: 9:30-10:55 a.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 4-7 p.m.

Radio

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Related