Sanders wants NCAA to reimburse Colorado players
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss Deion Sanders' comments about wanting the NCAA or Rose Bowl to reimburse Colorado players after alleged jewelry theft.
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss Deion Sanders' comments about wanting the NCAA or Rose Bowl to reimburse Colorado players after alleged jewelry theft.
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
Despite all the sacks, Sanders still has the third-best passing grade in the country, according to PFF, behind Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.
After losing to UCLA, Colorado returned to their locker room to find jewelry, cash, and other items had been stolen.
Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times in the 28-16 loss.
Colorado just could not handle the physicality of No. 23 UCLA.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Heading into Wednesday night’s full slate of NBA games, Vincent Goodwill lists 5 players that he believes will have their reputations irreparably harmed if they don’t have a good season.
It can be tough to drop some of your late draft picks this early in the season, but you're better off moving on when it comes to these five players.
Pressure is mounting for Green Bay's quarterback to perform.
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
It's another edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' with LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon. On this week's pod the discuss the Chargers big SNF win and look back at the first half of the fantasy football season.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Philadelphia will certainly scour the market between now and February’s trade deadline for a similar All-Star return that helps the Sixers compete with the Celtics and Bucks in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
Max Scherzer and Adolis García both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
A federal judge dismissed Brett Favre's lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe's comments are protected speech.