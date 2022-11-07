Sanders transparent with Jackson State players, says that he is not talking to other schools

The Jackson State Tigers took care of business on Saturday by blowing out Texas Southern, 41-14 in front of a sellout crowd of 22,039 at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Tigers had a complete day on offense, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for 214 yards and two additional scores.

Following the game, head coach Deion Sanders took time to set the record straight about rumors that he is talking to other universities about vacant head coaching jobs. One school, in particular, is Auburn.

Sanders told his players that he will not be in Jackson on Monday or Tuesday, but not for reasons that most think.

“Now, I don’t want you to hear bull junk,” Sanders said to his players following the win over Texas Southern. “I gotta go to Dallas and shoot a commercial on Monday. And coach (Andrew) Zimmer, his cousin died. Coach (Mike Zimmer) is my boy, and that’s his son (who passed away). So I have to go to that funeral Tuesday. I hate missing anything with y’all. So I won’t be at practice Tuesday. But I hate rumors. There’s going to be lies that I’m going somewhere to do some bull junk. I’m keeping it 100 with y’all. That’s not happening. So that’s what it is. I’m going to see you again Tuesday evening or Wednesday.”

Sanders has been high on Auburn’s radar for the open head coaching position, and it is easy to see why. He is 23-5 in three seasons at Jackson State, which includes an 8-0 record to this point in 2022. It is still early in the coaching search, but his name will be one to keep an eye on for not only Auburn’s opening but other Power Five openings as well.

