Sanders, McGlothern honored on “top transfers” list

After another solid showing in a 44-30 win over South Carolina last Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks are now a top-10 program, checking in at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press poll.

A strong reason for their early success has been their off-season additions from the transfer portal. In particular, linebacker Drew Sanders and cornerback Dwight McGlothern.

In last week’s game, Sanders recorded a career-high in tackles by making 11 stops, two of those tackles were credited as sacks. For McGlothern, he made four tackles and one interception. The interception was his second in as many games as a Razorback.

Because of their performances, both Sanders and McGlothern were honored by On3 and their week two transfer portal power rankings.

Sanders, who transferred to Arkansas from Alabama, climbed nine spots in the linebacker power rankings from No. 12 last week, to No. 3 after the South Carolina game.

LINEBACKERS

LSU transfer Dwight McGlothern makes his debut on the defensive back power rankings this week, checking in at No. 5.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Player, school Former school 1. S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame Northwestern (2021) 2. S Jammie Robinson, Florida State South Carolina (2020) 3. NB Tanner McCalister, Ohio State Oklahoma State (2021) 4. CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami Georgia (2020) 5. CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas LSU (2021)

Next up for Sanders and McGlothern is a Saturday date with Missouri State. The Razorbacks and Bears kickoff Saturday evening at 6 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

