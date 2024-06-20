Sanders joins Saints after Killie exit

St Johnstone have announced the signing of defender Jack Sanders on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old was contracted to Kilmarnock for the last three seasons, spending the majority of that time on loan. He made 14 appearances in the Scottish Championship for Ayr United during the second half of last season.

Sanders is the Perth side's second arrival of the summer, following Josh Rae through the door at McDiarmid Park.

"We’re really pleased to get Jack on board for the upcoming season," manager Craig Levein said.

"He will provide us with a physical presence at the back but he is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

"We’ve had a lot of discussions with Jack and it is clear how determined he is to kick on with his career and prove himself at this level."