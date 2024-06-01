Sanders' breakthrough home run comes at perfect time for Sooners

May 31—At Oklahoma home games, there's often an audible gasp from the crowd when Cydney Sanders is at the plate and misses on a big swing.

When she makes contact and sends a ball into the outfield, the expectation is that the ball is going to carry over the fence for a home run. But for the past month and a half, there always seemed to be an outfielder in the right spot to make a play.

Sanders hit 10 home runs through the first 24 games this season, including eight in an eight-game stretch. She led the team in home runs and had a batting average of .395.

Since then, Sanders' batting average has dropped to .263 and she entered the Women's College World Series without a home run in her last 15 games.

"Everything before for me doesn't really matter," Sanders said Thursday. "It's what's going on right now."

The Sooners remained confident in their power-hitting first baseman.

Sanders has started 50 games (out of 56) this season, which is the sixth-most on the team. She's only made one defensive error all season and has drawn the second-most walks on the team during a season in which the Sooners are drawing walks on 17.5% of their at-bats, the second-highest rate in program history.

Opposing pitchers respect her ability, her coaches and teammates continue to respect her ability and it's clear that the fans respect her ability when they gasp at every powerful swing and miss.

The ball just wasn't dropping for her, until it finally did.

With the Sooners holding a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning of their WCWS opener against Duke, Sanders swung on a low pitch and lifted it deep into left field for a home run. The ball traveled 237.6 feet, but the swing looked effortless.

"The ball finally dropped today, so ... that's very exciting for me," Sanders said after the game.

The two-run home run forced the Blue Devils to replace their pitcher and helped the Sooners run away with a run-rule win. By winning the opener, the Sooners made their path to the championship series much easier, but the win also may have awakened a sleeping giant on their starting lineup.

Sanders broke Arizona State's single-season home record with 21 in her freshman season before transferring to Oklahoma. She went through a similar slump early in her first season with the Sooners, but hit four home runs in the postseason, including a big one in their national-championship-clinching win over Florida State.

She now has 13 this season, which is third-best on the team.

Regardless of whether Thursday's home run leads to more home runs throughout the rest of the tournament, it's going to have to be on pitcher's minds when they face her, and that's a great thing for the Sooners' to have at the bottom of their lineup.

"It really doesn't matter to me what you've done through the season," OU head coach Patty Gasso said. "This is where everyone's going to remember it ... For Cyd Sanders, I am thrilled."

Oklahoma continues its march through the WCWS at 2 p.m. Saturday with a game against UCLA on ABC. The winning team will move on to the semifinal round, where they would have two chances to win one game and advance to the championship series.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports.