Sanders and Barkley slip in latest RB Rankings

Week 1 is just around the corner and we cannot wait until the season is fully underway. As we inch closer to the Thursday night showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we're eager to get fantasy managers as prepared for their drafts as they can be.

We have already shown off our first expert mock draft, sleepers, overall half-PPR rankings, QB Dynasty Rankings, and RB Dynasty Rankings for 2021. We've also previewed an excerpt from Chris Allen's Differences in Draft Strategy: The Nuance of Best-Ball and the Latest ADP Trend Report.

Today we're taking another look at our RB Rankings as the latest news from training camp shuffles things up. Have a look:

2021 Half-PPR Fantasy Football RB Rankings

1) Christian McCaffrey - CAR | WK13 BYE

2) Dalvin Cook - MIN | WK7 BYE

3) Derrick Henry - TEN | WK13 BYE

4) Alvin Kamara - NO | WK6 BYE

5) Ezekiel Elliott - DAL | WK7 BYE

6) Saquon Barkley - NYG | WK10 BYE

7) Jonathan Taylor - IND | WK14 BYE

8) Aaron Jones - GB | WK13 BYE

9) Austin Ekeler - LAC | WK7 BYE

10) Joe Mixon - CIN | WK10 BYE

11) Nick Chubb - CLE | WK13 BYE

12) Najee Harris - PIT | WK7 BYE

13) Antonio Gibson - WAS | WK9 BYE

14) Clyde Edwards-Helaire - KC | WK12 BYE

15) Chris Carson - SEA | WK9 BYE

16) D'Andre Swift - DET | WK9 BYE

17) J.K. Dobbins - BAL | WK8 BYE

18) Darrell Henderson - LAR | WK11 BYE

19) Miles Sanders - PHI | WK14 BYE

20) Josh Jacobs - LV | WK8 BYE

You can compare with our rankings from July to see how they've shifted.

