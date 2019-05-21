Sandal saves girl from Bryce Harper's 466-foot bomb
Won't someone think of the children?!
Bryce Harper's 466-foot home run to Ashburn Alley on Saturday actually struck a six-year-old girl named Sammi Teruso in the foot.
"You hear a loud smash and she starts crying uncontrollably, which is really scary," Sammi's father, Paul Terruso, told NBC10.
For an unlikely reason, a fracture or any serious damage was avoided. NBC10 has more details here.
