Sancho - why keep him?

[BBC]

Not everyone thinks that Jadon Sancho should be sold - here are some more responses from people who believe the 24-year-old should remain at Manchester United:

Mike: He is an outstanding player and we should keep him. I think it was his terrible experience with Ten Hag why this all happened, because he had his own opinion unlike most players who just do what the manager wants. Funny how well he has performed in Germany. Think we need to look at the manager and his staff first and all the problems with injuries.

Chris: I think having a new ownership structure at the club, it’s time for Jadon and Ten Hag to sit down and reconcile their differences. Sancho has played regularly in Germany, so clearly has the talent and we need as many quality players as possible.

Gideon: Sancho is undoubtedly a very good player. He suffered greatly from a lack of confidence, what we attribute that to is the big question. However, I think we need him back, a quality player doesn’t just not perform unless there are some underlying problems. Let’s get him back so he can show his true potential.

Ted: Sancho deserves another chance. Have you not seen what he was capable of doing against PSG? He completed the most amount of dribbles. We need to manage him correctly. If he can do it for Dortmund why can't he do the same for United?

Ismaeel: I think Sancho, given time and a system which suits his style of play, will be able to improve in a team which at this point is lacking a spark or a player who is truly enjoyable to watch, both on and off the ball, given Garnacho's selfishness. If Sancho fixes his attitude, I would absolutely love to see him back. Otherwise, he can leave.