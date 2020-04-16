Sanchez worried for Golovkin over Alvarez trilogy fight: This one maybe will hurt

Trainer Abel Sanchez is concerned for Gennadiy Golovkin if his former fighter faces Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez again, fearing the Mexican could win by stoppage in a third meeting.

Sanchez was in Golovkin's corner for the previous two bouts between the pair, the first scored a split-decision draw in September 2017 with the rematch a year later resulting in a points win for Alvarez via a majority decision.

After losing for the first time in the paid ranks, GGG decided to make a change to his team, opting to work with Johnathon Banks instead. Since then, he has recorded contrasting victories over Steve Rolls and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

A lucrative trilogy fight with Alvarez was seemingly lined up for September this year, according to reports, with both now under contract with DAZN.

However, during an appearance on The Pug and Copp Boxing Show for The Athletic, Sanchez revealed he is worried Golovkin may suffer a similar fate to light-heavyweight Sergey Kovalev, who was knocked out by Alvarez in round 11 of their bout in November.

"This one maybe will hurt. Not because I'm not with him, but [it could] hurt because he gets hurt," Sanchez said during the podcast.

"Not only [is the third meeting] the most significant, it's the most dangerous because you're talking about a guy [in Canelo] who is at his peak now and believes he can do the same thing to Gennadiy that he did to Kovalev.

"(Alvarez) baited, baited, baited and waited for that right moment and it was destructive.

"I would hate to see Gennadiy go into that fight - or I would rather not see the fight - than to see Gennadiy succumb to something like that, not being prepared physically and mentally."

Golovkin claimed the vacant IBF middleweight title with a hard-fought points win over Derevyanchenko in New York late last year.

Alvarez, meanwhile, was seemingly set to face Billy Joe Saunders at the start of May, only for the boxing schedule to be shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.