Sanchez rips tape-measure HR and Taillon impresses on mound in spring win over Tigers

After a difficult 2020 season, Gary Sanchez is starting the spring with a bang, blasting a monstrous HR over the batter's eye in center field against the Tigers. He also made an impression behind the plate with Jameson Taillon, in his Yankees debut.

