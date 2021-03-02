Sanchez rips tape-measure HR and Taillon impresses on mound in spring win over Tigers

Yahoo Entertainment

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” director/actor Sacha Baron Cohen won twice at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. During his acceptance speeches he took time to mock former President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani. While accepting the Best Musical or Comedy award, Cohen interrupted his own speech, saying, “Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result. He claimed a lot of dead people voted which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.” When he won for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, he praised Giuliani’s brief appearance in his film. In the scene, which was heavily covered by news outlets, Giuliani is seen lying on a bed and adjusting his pants zipper. “This movie could not have been possible without my costar,” said Cohen, “a fresh new talent, who came from nowhere, and turned out to be a comedy genius. I'm talking of course about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible. Our movie was just the beginning for him. Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like “Four Seasons Landscaping,” “Hair Dye Another Day,” and the courtroom drama, “A Very Public Fart.”