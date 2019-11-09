Sanchez Flores: “It felt like a final”

Watford FC knew heading into Friday’s matchup at Norwich City that was as close to a must-win game as a game can get this early in the season.

With both teams in the relegation zone, three points was crucial towards Premier League survival, and that’s exactly what Watford came away with. The Hornets, thanks to strong defending from centerback Craig Dawson and a goal and an assist from attacker Gerard Deulofeu, Watford came away with a 2-0 win on the road. It was a result that impressed manager Quique Sanchez Flores, his first Premier League win in his return to the club. It was also a sign for the players that all their hard work over the past few weeks can pay off in the long term.

“We knew this was a significant match and it felt like a final,” Sanchez Flores said after the match, via Watford’s website.

“We tried to give our energy with spirit and tried to put soul into the pitch, knowing that they also needed to win like us and were playing at their home with a lot of supporters in a noisy stadium. But it was our time to show something else and to get some steps up was important.”

Sanchez Flores also lauded his defense. Since the shocking 8-0 defeat to Manchester City on September 21, Watford has picked up three clean sheets, and allowed two-or-more goals in the league just twice.

“It is an important win for everyone at Watford,” Sanchez Flores. “We are training hard but you need to believe, and to believe you need to win. To win you need to fight and to want and when all these things are put on the pitch you have more possibilities to win.

“I hope this result can help the players to realize all the things we repeat to them every week – that they are much better, they can fight and they can do more.”