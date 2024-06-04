Sané says he's ready to play Germany's last Euro 2024 tune-up game

Germany's Leroy Sane takes part in a training session for the team, as part of their preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship (EURO 2024). Christian Charisius/dpa

Leroy Sané said he's ready to play Germany's last Euro 2024 tune-up game against Greece on Friday after his lengthy injury problems.

"I feel very good. As far as I'm concerned, I'll play on Friday," the Bayern Munich winger said on Tuesday.

The match against Greece in Mönchengladbach is Germany's final dress rehearsal before their opening game at Euros on home soil against Scotland on June 14.

On Monday, they played out a goalless draw with Ukraine. Sané didn't play as he was still serving a three-match ban.

Sané has been suffering from a pubic bone injury for weeks and has only trained with moderation recently.

"I'm doing quite well so far. I'm following a plan to get better bit by bit. Overall, things are looking very, very good," he said.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann nominated Sané for his provisional Euro squad despite the injury, but has called for an improvement heading into the tournament.

"He has to train this week. And he also has to play against Greece. He was suspended for three games, he has no rhythm at all at national team level," he said after the game against Ukraine.

Sané, however, is not expecting to be dropped from the Euro 2024 squad due to his injury problems, but stressed "that can always happen, even if you're not injured."

Nagelsmann has to submit his Euro 2024 squad to European football ruling body UEFA with a maximum of 26 players by Friday. That means at least one man from the current 27-player squad will go back home.